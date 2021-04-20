Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.85. 55,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,730. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

