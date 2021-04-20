ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,146 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 call options.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

