Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,910 shares of company stock valued at $26,246,069 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.