ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 13,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 92,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock has a market cap of $132.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

