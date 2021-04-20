ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,228.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $17,228.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00394686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00146569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00161260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,173,880 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

