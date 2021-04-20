Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.65.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 92,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.