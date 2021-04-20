Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Buy

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from continued growth in its auto care and batteries businesses, which drove the top line during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, distribution gains and shifting of shipments boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow at the higher end of the previously-projected range of 2-4%. This is likely to be driven by favorable demand trends. Additionally, the company is on track with efforts to drive efficiency. Markedly, it expects synergies in the bracket of $40-$45 million during fiscal 2021. However, elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on gross margin in first quarter. Additionally, higher operating expenses were a drag.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after acquiring an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

