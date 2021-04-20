Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.20.

SLP stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 213,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $4,967,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $4,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

