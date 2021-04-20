Zacks Investment Research Lowers Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

