Zacks Investment Research Lowers Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
