Zacks Investment Research Lowers 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

