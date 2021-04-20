Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNDA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

