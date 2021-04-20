Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CCHGY opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

