Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.79. The company had a trading volume of 334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,698. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $163.79 and a 1 year high of $317.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.