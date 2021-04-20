Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDWD. Aegis began coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,177. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

