Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.15. Heska reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 79.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heska by 15.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heska by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,954. Heska has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

