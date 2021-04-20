Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Corning posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

GLW stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 230.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

