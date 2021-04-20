Zacks: Brokerages Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of CCMP traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.70. The stock had a trading volume of 164,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.72 and a 200 day moving average of $160.57. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

