Zacks: Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post sales of $30.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $124.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.00 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BTRS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

