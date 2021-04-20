Zacks: Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report sales of $245.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $253.80 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,513. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $98.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

