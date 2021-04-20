Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $57.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the highest is $58.64 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $46.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $210.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.20 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.20 million, with estimates ranging from $207.59 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,131. The company has a market cap of $520.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

