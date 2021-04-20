Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Xylem by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,376. Xylem has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $109.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

