Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Tilly’s posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

TLYS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,351. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 million, a PE ratio of -91.23 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last 90 days. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

