Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gerdau.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.