Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,621,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

