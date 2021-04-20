Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

AIV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,435. The stock has a market cap of $945.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

