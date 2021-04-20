Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $4.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the highest is $4.08 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $16.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

