Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

