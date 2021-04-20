Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.44 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

