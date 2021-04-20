Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $201.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.98 million. Criteo posted sales of $206.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $863.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.76 million to $896.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $889.19 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $940.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Shares of CRTO traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. 1,275,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,429. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Criteo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

