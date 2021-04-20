Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.29. Atlas reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 14,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,780. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.