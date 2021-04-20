Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,491,827 shares of company stock worth $200,771,151. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 83.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 187,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 19,314,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,523,957. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

