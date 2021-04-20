Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 57,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.