Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.81. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 231.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,979. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

