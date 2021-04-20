Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. American Campus Communities also posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,341. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.