Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.95.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 93,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

