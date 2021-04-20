YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $320.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.03 and a 12 month high of $330.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.39.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

