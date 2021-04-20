YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $414,000 in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.