YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

