YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58.

