YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 67.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 588.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,696,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

