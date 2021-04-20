YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ITUB stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.