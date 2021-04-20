YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.