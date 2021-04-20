YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,974 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

