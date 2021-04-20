Yellowstone Acquisition’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 20th (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Yellowstone Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:YSACU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. Yellowstone Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Yellowstone Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $533,000.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

