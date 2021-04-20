Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

LON:YCA opened at GBX 248.66 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

