Yearn Secure (YSEC) Price Reaches $3.61

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00006599 BTC on major exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $102,647.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yearn Secure Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,895 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

