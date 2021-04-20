Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

