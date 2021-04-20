XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.18 and a 1 year high of $138.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.04.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

