XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider Sells £12,535,000 in Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

LON:XPP opened at GBX 5,140 ($67.15) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,943.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,756.80. XP Power Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. XP Power’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

