Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE XRX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Xerox alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.